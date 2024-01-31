3 Denver Broncos players who shouldn't be back in 2024, and 2 that should
Looking at who can, and can't, help Denver finish better than 3rd place next season.
Should: S PJ Locke
Locke's been with the Broncos for all four years of his career, and has quietly put up some good numbers lately. After not starting a single game for three seasons, he started eight this year (while only appearing in 12) and recorded his first NFL sack – he ended the year with 3 – while setting career highs across the board. The Broncos have bigger name safeties that'll probably garner more interest on the free agent market this offseason, so a return feels possible.