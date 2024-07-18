3 Denver Broncos players who must step up in the 2024 NFL Season
Nik Bonitto
Nik Bonitto's production sky-rocketed in 2023. From 2022 to 2023, he went from 1.5 to eight sacks, one to 13 tackles for loss, and three to 20 QB hits. While Bonitto was not a true alpha off the edge, there was an obvious improvement from his rookie season, where he hardly saw him on the field. Right now, Bonitto could be set to breakout in a huge way in 2024, perhaps hitting double-digit sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and even 25+ QB hits.
And the Denver Broncos pass rush desperately needs someone to emerge, whether it is Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, or someone else. However, Nik Bonitto has the highest ceiling of any pass rusher on the team's roster, so the pressure does primarily fall on his shoulders.
Perhaps a more stout defensive line will be the key for Nik Bonitto to hit his stride in the NFL and breakout in his third season. That's the hope, anyway.
Marvin Mims Jr
Marvin Mims Jr was an elite return-man during his rookie season, earning All-Pro honors for his efforts. The fact that he did this as a rookie is just outstanding, so it's obvious that Mims' ceiling is quite high. He did not get a ton of run in the passing game, but when he did, he was truly a big play waiting to happen, as he's got the athletic profile to be a high-end WR1 in the NFL.
Right now, the best WR on the Denver Broncos roster is Courtland Sutton, but he is not a WR1 at this stage in his career. He is a quality WR2 who the Broncos should look to keep around for another year or two, but it's Mims who has the highest ceiling and who can hopefully take a massive step in 2024.
Part of this may also be rookie QB Bo Nix hopefully being a better, more efficient QB than Russell Wilson was in 2023. If Nix can operate the offense how Sean Payton likes, then the unit is going to be a huge problem for opposing defenses. This is especially true if Marvin Mims Jr breaks out, as he can take the top off of a defense routinely.