3 Denver Broncos players set to disappoint in the 2023 season
3. Randy Gregory, EDGE
I don't think it's wise to be betting on Randy Gregory this upcoming season. Between injuries and off-the-field issues, Gregory is an unreliable player who continued that trend with the Broncos in 2022. He started the season quite well but only played in six games in 2022, managing 2.0 sacks and seven QB hits.
He's never played more than 14 games in a season and he's going to turn 31 toward the end of the 2023 campaign. Luckily, the Broncos can get out of this contract after this year, and what I think they'll do is at least place a developmental EDGE prospect behind Gregory, whether that is Nik Bonitto or someone else.
Gregory is a big name, everyone knows who Randy Gregory is. However, paper doesn't matter. When he's on the field, he's fine. He can do his job, but he's never reached close to his potential and cannot consistently stay on the field.
I don't think we should feel much confidence that Randy Gregory will somehow put together a full and available season at age 31.