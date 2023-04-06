3 Denver Broncos players set to disappoint in the 2023 season
Even though the Denver Broncos appear to have strong coaching in place, there will still be a few players who are set to disappoint in the coming season. It's unfortunate, really, but it's how life works. Things don't work out the way we want and our favorite players don't always perform the way we expect them to.
The 2023 season should be one of massive improvement for the Denver Broncos as they've brought in Sean Payton who has not only built a strong staff but has ushered in a solid haul of free agency players.
Just because things appear to be trending up does not mean they will stay that way during the season, players included.
I think there are going to be a few players in the coming season who are set to disappoint.
Three Denver Broncos set to disappoint in 2023
1. Javonte Williams, RB
Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending injury during the Broncos' first matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 season. Not only did he tear his ACL, which is already plenty to come back from, but he tore his LCL and had damage to his posterior lateral corner.
This doesn't sound like a clear-cut knee injury, and with Williams being a tough runner and having a thick, compact frame, I wonder how effective he'll be in 2023. In fact, I would not be surprised if Williams doesn't particularly come close to returning to form in 2023.
At the same time, the Broncos haven't really addressed the running back room in free agency, so maybe there is hope that Williams ends up returning to his old self, but I don't buy that right now.