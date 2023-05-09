3 Denver Broncos who must step up in 2023 season
By James Keith
2. Caden Sterns, Safety
Despite re-signing Kareem Jackson, Denver still needs to figure out who the strong safety of the team’s future is, as this is the second season in a row in which there has been uncertainty over if Jackson would return.
Caden Sterns, who was taken with the 152nd overall pick out of Texas back in 2021, has shown flashes of being the future running mate next to All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, including a two-interception performance last season against the Indianapolis Colts before being placed on IR.
With the selection of JL Skinner out of Boise State, the Broncos have presented Sterns with competition for the strong safety position. If Sterns misses a substantial amount of time, as was the case last season, he could be beaten out by Skinner, who was considered a draft slide due to a pec injury.
The former Longhorn will have to continue to build upon the flashes he showed in his shortened sophomore campaign, as well as manage to stay on the field, to cement himself as a future asset in Denver’s secondary.