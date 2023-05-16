Three Denver Broncos who will make the Pro Bowl in 2023

3 Denver Broncos who will make the Pro Bowl in 2023
The Denver Broncos have plenty of Pro Bowl talent on their roster and we should keep an eye on these three players to make it in 2023.
This is going to be a bounceback year for the Denver Broncos. The offense is going to be among the top half of units in the NFL. The defense is going to be just fine as well. Sean Payton and this talented coaching staff will lead the team to 10 wins and a playoff berth.
Perhaps Denver can be one of the breakout teams in 2023. There are breakout teams in the NFL every year, so why can't it be the Broncos?
On both sides of the ball, the Broncos have legitimate Pro Bowl talent and with this coaching staff, we should see some of this talent peek through and get some recognition.
1. CB Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II should have been a Pro Bowler in his first season back in 2021, but he did make a Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro in 2022. It's clear that Surtain is the best CB in football.
He can truly do it all and appears to be a generational player at this position. He'll constantly line up against the opposition's top pass-catchers, and I'm not sure it truly matters what DC Surtain plays under.
Through two seasons, he's got six interceptions, 24 passes defended, one forced fumble, 118 total tackles, and three tackles for loss. He's set to enter his age-23 season in 2023 and is likely going to sign a massive contract extension with the team in the 2024 offseason.