3 Denver Broncos entering make or break years in 2023
By Jack Ramsey
3) Caden Sterns, safety
Caden Sterns, the former Texas product, has felt like he was on the verge of a breakout for a few years now. However, a hip injury in 2022 kept him from a starting job, and he now faces his first year as a likely starter with veteran Kareem Jackson behind him on the depth chart.
However, Sterns is entering the third year of his contract and has yet to prove himself as a worthwhile NFL starter. If he can not do so in 2023, the Broncos likely look for a starting safety to head into 2024 with, and Sterns's days in Denver would be numbered.
A strong 2023 would set Sterns apart from the likes of Jackson and JL Skinner as the Broncos starting safety, and might even land him a new contract. The variance in 2023 for Sterns is likely as large as any other Bronco.
A strong year likely makes him their future starter with a chance at a new contract in the spring, while a weak year likely sees him in a backup role to either Skinner or Jackson and potentially looking for a new home in the not-too-far future. Sterns is in his third year, but with no meaningful steps forward taken, 2023 is starting to feel like a make-or-break year for the 23-year-old.