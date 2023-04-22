3 Broncos we're eager to see off the team in the future
3. Russell Wilson, QB
This is a big one. I am not someone who is actively hoping Denver parts with Russell Wilson as soon as they can, because I still believe in him rebounding and returning to his old form. However, not everyone agrees with me and some may want to see the team move off of this "mistake."
The 2023 season is going to be the biggest season of Russell Wilson's football career. If he can't rebound under Sean Payton, an offensive mastermind, Denver will likely absorb the $35 million dead cap hit by cutting him.
Furthermore, General Manager George Paton's job could be on the line here as well. It seems as if Paton and Sean Payton have a solid working relationship, but Wilson faltering in 2023 could cause Paton to be on thin ice, so he may want to move off of Wilson as soon as possible in hopes of finding a true solution at the position.
Also, concerns about Wilson's personality and approachability have come into question since arriving in Denver as well. Some argue that he's a self-centered person and only cares about his brand and image.
We'll see what unfolds in 2023, but Wilson has soured in many fans' eyes.