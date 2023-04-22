3 Broncos we're eager to see off the team in the future
2. Brandon McManus, K
To be blunt, Brandon McManus was terrible in 2022 for the Denver Broncos. He made less than 80% of his kicks and is getting paid like one of the better kickers in the NFL. Unfortunately, outside of a couple of slightly above-average seasons, McManus has been an average to below-average kicker.
Denver could save nearly $4 million against their cap by cutting Brandon McManus, the veteran out of Temple. Saving $4 million just by cutting a kicker is an insane amount of savings.
If the Broncos pick a kicker in the 2023 NFL Draft in the later rounds, I'd expect the team to part with McManus. Sure, him being the last remaining holdover from the Super Bowl 50 team is significant, but his performance hurt the team in 2022 and it's clear the Broncos should move in a different direction.