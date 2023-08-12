3 Denver Broncos backups who could play huge roles in 2023
Could these projected backup players end up having huge roles in the 2023 NFL season?
Unfortunately, the Denver Broncos have already suffered a few injuries that could prompt some projected backups to get more playing time. Could these three backups end up playing huge roles in 2023? The Broncos are already getting injured, and if 2023 is anything like 2022 on the injury front, this team could be in serious trouble.
Tim Patrick is out for the year. Jonas Griffith is out for the year. Mike McGlinchey and Brandon Johnson are both battling ankle injuries. Riley Moss has a core injury. KJ Hamler has a heart condition, and Baron Browning has a knee ailment. My goodness. It has to stop at some point, right? Well, if not, the team is going to have to rely on some backups to pick up the pace if more starters go down.
It is the nature of the NFL for players to get injured, but the Broncos have seemingly been one of the most injured teams in the league for what seems like years now. Maybe something is going on internally that needs to be changed. We can't say for sure, obviously, but the last thing that this organization needs to go through again is more injuries.
Besides injuries, poor play from a few starters could also prompt current backups to have significant roles on the team in 2023. Between these two situations, which three backups could be thrust into the spotlight for 2023?
3 Denver Broncos' backups who could play huge roles in the 2023 season
1. Cameron Fleming, T
Cameron Fleming started 15 games for the Denver Broncos last year and has made 61 career regular season starts in the NFL, which began back in 2014 with the New England Patriots. Fleming has also played both left and right tackle and is arguably the best swing tackle in the NFL. In fact, he was so solid last year for Denver that he's probably better than a handful of current right tackle starters in the NFL.
Well, between Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, one of them is surely going to miss some time in 2023. I'd hate for that to be the case, but Bolles missed most of the 2022 season with a broken leg and McGlinchey has missed a total of 13 games in his five-year career. He also has a knee sprain that will sideline him for a few weeks but should not keep him out of the lineup.
Overall, Fleming might once again be needed to start a few games here and there for Denver, and man, I am so glad that the team re-signed him. He's a very good swing tackle, solid veteran presence, and is someone who has more value to the offensive line than I think we give him credit for.