3 crazy trade ideas Broncos would be looking at to get into top 3 of 2024 NFL Draft
- Top WR sent to New England
- Commanders get Bolles and a treasure chest of picks
- Bears take Broncos to the cleaners in exchange for No. 1 overall
The Broncos get the first overall pick from the Chicago Bears
Did you notice that the Broncos played all three of these teams last season? They lost to two of them. The Bears were the only ones they beat.
But the Bears are in a hugely advantageous position. They are familiar with this situation. After all, they just did this with the Panthers last year. But with Caleb Williams in this draft, a player some are calling "generational", the Bears are going to want even more than they got from the Panthers a year ago.
If you are shaking your head at the thought of that trade, you should be. The Bears would get four picks from the Broncos as well as Pat Surtain II, the player many feel is the best cornerback in the NFL and one who is thought to be worth at least two first-round picks in any potential trade the Broncos could consider for him.
You may be thinking that there is no way the team would have to give this much up but when you consider that it Williams (a much higher rated prospect than Young), I can promise you a potential deal would look very much like this.
What do you think? Should the Broncos make one of these deals?