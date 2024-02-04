3 crazy trade ideas Broncos would be looking at to get into top 3 of 2024 NFL Draft
- Top WR sent to New England
- Commanders get Bolles and a treasure chest of picks
- Bears take Broncos to the cleaners in exchange for No. 1 overall
Broncos trade with Washington Commanders for the No. 2 overall pick
Though the Commanders have a completely different front office than they did in 2012, complete with new ownership, there are still many in Washington who remember how much the team gave up in order to get RG3. Now, that same organization could be on the other side of such a deal.
In this scenario, the Broncos give up even more than they would with the Patriots. It would give them the choice of Maye or Daniels (Caleb Williams is going first overall) but the price would be steep.
The Commanders would end up with a total of two extra first-round picks as well as Garett Bolles, one of the better left tackles in the league, one who would be a big upgrade over the player they currently have at the left tackle spot, Charles Leno.
If the Broncos made this trade, either Maye or Daniels, whoever they chose, would have to be a home run selection. And then some.