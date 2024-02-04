3 crazy trade ideas Broncos would be looking at to get into top 3 of 2024 NFL Draft
- Top WR sent to New England
- Commanders get Bolles and a treasure chest of picks
- Bears take Broncos to the cleaners in exchange for No. 1 overall
The Denver Broncos must make a move to get a new quarterback on the roster for the 2024 NFL season considering the fact that the team seems to be going in the direction of cutting Russell Wilson and absorbing a record hit in dead cap money.
As preparation ramped up for the Senior Bowl this week, the Broncos were a team mentioned in multiple reports as a team that many believe is looking to move way up in the first round of the draft in order to secure one of the top 3 quarterbacks in the class. This tweet from Cecil Lammey supported that notion.
But for a team that has made some bad trades in recent years, depleting its draft capital, that is an approach that must be carefully considered. As I pointed out here, the Broncos having to reach for a quarterback in this draft is very possible.
To pile onto what I wrote here about how such a move is not a great idea, we are going to take a look at three trade scenarios with each of the teams that are in the top 3 of this year's selection process — Chicago, Washington and New England.
After looking at these scenarios, you can decide if you feel like the Broncos should make such a move. Some of these may seem outlandish, but if you look what recent history of terms of what it costs to move up into the top portion of the draft, they are pretty realistic.
Examples of trades into the top 3 of the draft
2012: Washington Redskins- St. Louis Rams
In 2012, the then-Washington Redskins moved up to the No. 2 slot in the draft in order to select Baylor QB Robert Griffin III. In exchange, Washington gave up their first-round pick (sixth overall), their second-round pick and first-round picks in both 2013 and 2014.
ALL of that just to move up four spots in the draft.
2016: Philadelphia Eagles-Cleveland Browns
In 2016, the Eagles held the No. 8 pick in the draft and traded with Cleveland to come up to No. 2 in order to select Carson Wentz out of North Dakota State. The Browns received a nice return.
Browns trade: 2016 first-round pick and 2017 sixth-round pick
Eagles trade: 2016 first-round pick, third-round pick and fourth-round pick, 2017 first-round pick and 2018 second-round pick.
2023: Carolina Panthers-Chicago Bears
In the most recent draft, the Panthers really wanted the No. 1 pick in order to get Bryce Young out of Alabama. In exchange, they gave the Bears quite a bit. The Panthers originally had the No. 9 overall pick.
Panthers get: 2023 first-round selection
Bears get: 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick and WR D.J. Moore.
Before we get into these trade scenarios, it should be noted that both the Griffin deal for Washington and the Wentz deal for Philadelphia did not net the greatest results and both deals, in my mind, were not good. That is certainly the trajectory that things seem to be on with the Panthers and Young as well after one season.
It should also be noted that in all of these recent trades, the team that came up did not come up as far as the Broncos would be coming up from No. 12 this year.
Buyer beware. Now, onto the trade ideas.