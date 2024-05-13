3 controversial moves George Paton could make to improve the Denver Broncos roster
Send a 2025 draft pick for CB Marshon Lattimore
Sean Payton was with the New Orleans Saints when they drafted Marshon Lattimore in the 2017 NFL Draft, and Lattimore has been a top-10 CB for years now. Well, the Saints have invested a bit into their CB room in recent seasons not counting Lattimore. Beyond him, they also have 2024 draft pick Kool-Aid McKinstry, Paulson Adebo, and Alontae Taylor in their CB room.
It's not like them moving on from Lattimore would gut the unit, believe it or not. And with the Saints still not being in a great cap situation, they could benefit from offloading a huge contract. Don't you think Sean Payton would love to have a former defensive player on his current team? The idea itself seems unlikely, but the Saints have CBs to spare.
Sign G/C Connor Williams
An ACL tear landed Connor Williams on the injured reserve list in the middle of December in 2023. Williams could end up being close to 100% by the time the 2024 NFL Season begins. He's someone who's played guard and center for the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins. Lately, he's settled into the center spot and is actually one of the better centers in the NFL.
Even though the Broncos do have quite a few iOL bodies at the moment, where is the downside in signing Connor Williams? It'd be a low-cost, high-reward move for Denver and would likely solidify their OL once again.
While the idea of former Oregon center Alex Forsyth snapping footballs to Bo Nix sounds like a great one, Williams is a high-end player at his position and could provide an upgrade at a position that could turn into a need.