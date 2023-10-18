3 College QBs who could start for Broncos if Russell Wilson leaves
By Jack Ramsey
2) Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The Colorado Buffalos are still the talk of college football, despite their recent skid. Much of that has been due to the play of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of coach Deion Sanders, and current Heisman Trophy contender. Sanders has burst onto the national scene, having thrown for over 2,400 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just three interceptions in his seven games so far this year.
Sanders is much more of a pocket passer than it might seem at first, considering Sanders has rushed for -23 yards this year. Sanders has 24 total touchdowns this year and is a play-making machine in Boulder.
Sanders figures to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the spring’s draft, but his lack of a track record against top-end collegiate defenses with NFL talent on their rosters might be cause for some teams to pause before taking the Buff. Sanders, however, has weapons all over the field. He is playing with NFL talent on his offensive roster, such as Travis Hunter, so exposure to high-level talent should not be too much of a change for the 21-year-old.
Sanders' passer rating of 160.3 is a strong number and ranks as one of the best in FBS. If Sanders can keep his strong campaign going, he could find himself on the Heisman stage and in the green room for the NFL draft.