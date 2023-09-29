3 changes Denver Broncos must make if they lose in Week 4
By Jack Ramsey
2) Begin Moving Off Of Veterans
If the Broncos drop to 0-4, it is time to let the kids play. The Broncos have young players at almost every position and would be wise to begin letting them play. For example, if they are winless through four, it might be wise long term to begin letting Alex Palczewski, when healthy, get reps at left tackle over Garett Bolles. The same can be said for Sanders over the likes of Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton.
The Broncos are also going to need to begin the process of evaluating trade candidates on their own team, and boy do they have a few. Bolles, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K'Waun Williams, Justin Simmons, and Lloyd Cushenberry are all names that immediately come to mind when evaluating the trade field for the Broncos.
You could probably also throw Samaje Perine and Frank Clark into the mix, considering their pedigrees as veterans with a wealth of playoff experience. Moving veterans would allow the Broncos to expand roles for some of their younger offensive talent, such as Marvin Mims, Brandon Johnson, and Luke Wattenberg.