3 catastrophes the Denver Broncos must avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos need to avoid these catastrophes at all costs!
2. Broncos cannot wait to add to their defensive front
With the Denver Broncos not adding much to their defensive front in free agency, my hope is that this team has a plan to address the unit in the 2024 NFL Draft. Please.
The Broncos DL was among the worst in the NFL last year, and the unit isn't appreciably better from when the offseason began. One connection to look out for is DL coach Jamar Cain, who was the DL coach in 2022 at LSU. The LSU Tigers have two players who played for Cain in Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo who are in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It's not crazy to think that the Broncos could draft one or both of them, but I would truly hope that a pick along the DL, whether it's a pure EDGE or DT, happens very early on in the NFL Draft for Denver. The Broncos will not be a successful football team if the defensive front is still lacking that juice and run-stopping ability.
Prospects like Byron Murphy II, Kris Jenkins, Braden Fiske, and Maason Smith all figure to be some of the top DTs taken. Johnny Newton is also likely the top DT taken, so we could lump him into the mix, too. Their lack of activity along the defensive front in free agency has heightened the stakes in fixing the unit during the 2024 NFL Draft.