3 catastrophes the Denver Broncos must avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos need to avoid these catastrophes at all costs!
The Denver Broncos likely head into the 2024 NFL Draft at a bit of a disadvantage, but they should still try to avoid these catastrophes at all costs. The coming NFL Draft could be a franchise-altering one for the Broncos, who need to rebuild part of their roster core at QB and along the defensive front, the two most important parts of a winning football team.
Well, it's probably not going to be easy, as not only is Denver seemingly on the outside looking in with the top QBs in the coming draft, but they also don't have a second-round pick, which is a pretty big deal. At the very least, there aren't many stronger football minds in the NFL than Sean Payton, so that does help the Broncos out a bit.
With that said, some catastrophes can take place during the NFL Draft, and the Broncos should work to avoid them at all costs.
1. Broncos must not be jumped in the first round for a QB by a team picking below them
This one is kind of a mouthful, but let me hash this out.
I don't think it's a huge deal if the Vikings trade way up for a QB and perhaps offer a stronger package for, let's say, the fourth overall pick. The top four QBs are likely Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy. It's not the end of the world if the Broncos are not able to land one of them unless a team picking below them in the first round makes that jump.
And this is especially disastrous if it's for a QB seen as a tier below like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. We truly do not know who the Broncos have on their QB big board and where they have them ranked, but the one thing that cannot happen is a team like the Las Vegas Raiders or even a sleeper team like the New Orleans Saints jump in front of the Denver Broncos for a QB. That cannot happen.