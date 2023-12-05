3 burning questions Denver Broncos must answer next offseason
The Denver Broncos will certainly have to answer some questions in the offseason...
Question 3: What in the heck happens with the QB position?
People wanted the Broncos to move on from Russell Wilson after the 2022 season and made some pretty wild arguments for it. And in 2023, it's clear that Wilson is back to playing somewhat like his old self, but I don't think we'll ever see that "Seattle Russ" again. Wilson threw three interceptions against the Houston Texans.
Week 13 certainly wasn't his best game, but people seem to be overreacting to this one performance. This was Wilson's second bad game of the season and has still been an efficient passer this year. Those who aggressively criticized the QB after the game seem to forget how good he was during the team's five-game win streak.
He's got 21 touchdown passes against seven interceptions this year. The Broncos' offense ranks 15th in the NFL. Wilson and the offense have been fine this year. However, many argue that he's not playing up to the massive contract he signed last year. There's also the argument that Sean Payton might not want to work with Russell Wilson much longer.
There have been rumors and reports all year that the Denver Broncos are leaving the possibility open that Wilson may not be on the team next year. It'd be a tough financial blow to absorb, but still possible. However, even if Russell Wilson is on the team in 2024, you'd have to think that Payton addresses the position in the draft, right?
I could see several different scenarios play out:
-Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham return in the QB room and all stays the same
-Russell Wilson returns, but a mid-round rookie QB is brought in to hopefully develop under Payton
-Russell Wilson gets cut and Payton signs a one-year bridge QB (Baker Mayfield) and pairs him with a first-round QB
-Russell Wilson gets cut, team goes all-in on first round QB and starts him Week 1 in 2024
Here you have two scenarios where he gets cut and two where he comes back. I'd bet on that second scenario being the most likely unless something major changes. Anyway, I think the QB position is one that is up in the air for 2024.