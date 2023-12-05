3 burning questions Denver Broncos must answer next offseason
The Denver Broncos will certainly have to answer some questions in the offseason...
Question 2: How much different will the defensive front look in 2024?
Mike Purcell and Jonathan Harris are slated to be free agents along the DL this year, and beyond that, I think this unit lacks some juice. I also think the EDGE rushers are good at best and nothing more. My point here is how much different will this unit look in 2024? The pass rush is definitely inconsistent at times, and that unit doesn't really have that guy in it.
The Denver Broncos need to try to find their own version of Maxx Crosby, Danielle Hunter, TJ Watt, Myles Garrett, etc. I know that's easier said than done, but the team doesn't have that type of shutdown player. Along the defensive interior, I think a boost is needed, too. Zach Allen and DJ Jones are fine, but I think some juice along the IDL is a necessity, too.
The defense has played extremely well lately and is the primary reason for the team's resurgence, but the Broncos need to find some reinforcements along this unit. My personal choice is to throw a bag at Danielle Hunter, bring back Mike Purcell once again and look to the 2024 NFL Draft to further bolster the unit. In the NFL, losing the trenches is a death sentence. The Broncos OL looks to be in decent shape, but I think the defensive line could use some help.