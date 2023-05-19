3 burning Broncos questions unrelated to Russell Wilson or Sean Payton
Broncos burning question No. 3: Can Randy Gregory be better this year?
Well, it would be difficult for him to be any worse.
Gregory signed a massive free-agent deal with the Broncos ahead of last season and was supposed to be a tormenting pass-rusher who combined with Bradley Chubb to make up perhaps the best duo in the league.
That didn't even come close to happening.
Gregory spent most of the season hobbled with injuries and when he did play, which was just in six games, he didn't play that well. Chubb was traded and the team was using backups to those two players for much of the season as its pass-rushers.
Gregory will be back with a clean bill of health this season and he will combine with the likes of Baron Browning and last year's second-round pick, Nik Bonitto, to hopefully form a vaunted pass rush.
The Broncos are going to need to get a much bigger contribution from Gregory in particular, however, or he could easily be considered one of the biggest free-agent busts in team history with another season like last year.