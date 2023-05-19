3 burning Broncos questions unrelated to Russell Wilson or Sean Payton
Broncos burning question No. 2: Will the offensive line be significantly improved?
Heading into this offseason, the offensive line was probably the biggest concern on the team. How would the team address that weakness? Would they do so through free agency, the draft, or both?
That question was answered almost immediately into the free-agent signing period as the Broncos quickly reach agreement on deals with guard Ben Powers and tackle Mike McGlinchey. That addition of those two players, at least in theory, improves the offensive line tremendously.
The Broncos still have Lloyd Cushenberry at center. Is he going to be the starter when the season opens or will someone overtake him?
Will Garett Bolles come back ready to go after breaking his leg last season?
This unit has major questions and of course there is the matter of having to build some chemistry together and learn to play together as a unit.
If the Broncos are going to establish a tough rushing attack, they will need to lean on this offensive line tremendously.