3 Broncos with the most to gain (& 2 with most to lose) in second half of 2023
By Jack Ramsey
3) JL Skinner, S
Skinner, talent-wise, was a steal for the Broncos in the draft. Skinner was taken in the sixth round of the draft but was said to have dropped in the draft due to a torn pectoral muscle that he injured after his season at Boise State had ended but before the NFL Draft. Skinner was a candidate to start the season on the shelf, but the former, and now-present, Bronco recovered quickly and was able to avoid the PUP list and go through the full process of his first training camp and preseason.
Skinner sits in a group of younger, depth corners along with Delarrin Turner-Yell, and PJ Locke who are in for some more playing time when the deadline passes, assuming one of Kareem Jackson or Justin Simmons are moved. However, Skinner might have the most to gain from more playing time and might be the favorite to slot into a larger role.
Skinner has his fans within the Broncos front office, including general manager George Paton. On Skinner, Paton stated "The first thing you see is the size. He's almost 6’4’. Then the athletic ability for that size. We thought was unique." Skinner is a large body on the field who flies around and could become a solid and impactful starter for the Broncos going forward.