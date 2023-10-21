3 Broncos with the most to gain (& 2 with most to lose) in second half of 2023
By Jack Ramsey
2) Drew Sanders, LB
Drew Sanders is an explosive linebacker who could play multiple spots for the Broncos, but his only issue is the depth chart in front of him. Since the start of last year, the combination of Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell has been one of the better middle linebacking duos in football. The two are tied to Denver through at least the end of next year, but both figure to be popular names on the trading block over the coming weeks.
If the Broncos do decide to move on from one of their two starters, expect to see Drew Sanders get more playing time and an ability to jump in as a starter for this team.
Sanders had an explosive year at Oklahoma before being drafted by the Broncos. The Broncos have used him on special teams, up the middle, and off the edge in a pinch. The versatility of Sanders gives the Broncos a lot of possibilities for his usage in 2023 and beyond. If the Broncos do move on from one of their two strong middle linebackers, Sanders immediately figures to slot in as one of their two starters.
However, the same can be said for any injury on the outside. As Baron Browning still recovers from his season-delaying injury, Sanders could slot into a potentially open hole on the outside.