3 Broncos with the most on the line during the 2023 offseason
3. KJ Hamler, WR
KJ Hamler's time in Denver might be coming to an end. Sure, he's a funny guy and is a fan favorite, but he hasn't stayed on the field and is not contributing enough to warrant a spot on this roster. Him being a higher draft pick in the second round is also worth noting.
The Broncos added two players of note to the wide receiver room that may bump Hamler off the roster. They signed Marquez Callaway in free agency who I believe is a very underrated player, and they also took a speedster in Marvin Mims Jr in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mims has a similar player profile to Hamler, so it's easy to see how this could lead to Hamler being the odd man out. Furthermore, in late March, Hamler tore his pec, which is a 4-6 month recovery. Well, if he's back in five months, that would put him at the beginning of September.
He may not even be fully 100% by then, either, and with the regular season starting in September, Denver may simply decide to just move on from the former Nittany Lion. Something major has to change this offseason for KJ Hamler to end up on the Broncos' opening-week roster.