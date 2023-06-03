3 Broncos with the most on the line during the 2023 offseason
3 Broncos with the most on the line during the 2023 offseason
2. Russell Wilson, QB
This is an obvious one, so let's get it out of the way now. Much was made when Russell Wilson arrived in Denver last year; many then looked at Denver as being a viable playoff team and for good reason.
However, Wilson endured the worst season of his career in 2022 and many seem to think that he's over the hump and is way past his prime. Well, he's got to prove that it isn't and has to prove to Sean Payton and the rest of the offensive staff that he still has something left in the tank.
Payton and co. have no connections to Wilson, so if the 2023 season goes south, they'd have no reason to continue with him. This would leave Wilson without the bulk of his mega-extension he signed in Denver and may also signal the end of his starting career in the NFL at just 35 years old.
Bouncing back in 2023 likely keeps Wilson on the roster for another year and also silences some critics.