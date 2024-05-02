3 Broncos who have the most to lose entering 2024 training camp
One season-long 2023 starter could be on his way out in Denver
By Jack Ramsey
3) RB Javonte Williams
This one might surprise some people, but the worry is definitely there. Williams is coming off the worst full season of his career, and the Broncos' running game struggled from it despite the offensive line having a strong year. Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has more talent around him in Denver than ever. Jaleel McLaughlin is entering his second year in Denver and is poised for a larger role than last year.
Joining McLaughlin and Williams on the Broncos depth chart is two-minute drill specialist Samaje Perine, whose pass-catching abilities are incredibly important in Sean Payton's offense. Behind Perine come two newcomers to Denver: 2024 5th round selection Audric Estimé, and undrafted free agent Blake Watson, who they signed to a substantial $250,000 signing bonus.
Overall, the Broncos are looking at a strong five-man room of running backs, all of whom will not make the week one roster. However, all five have a strong claim to a roster spot. Ultimately, the odd man out here might be Williams, who did not do much in 2023 to ensure himself as Denver's lead back for 2024. Williams could be moved for 2025 draft compensation or released, and the Broncos would save roughly $1 million on Williams if he is cut during training camp or at the end of the preseason.
Williams entered Denver with much excitement, but after an underwhelming 2023 campaign that was following up an injured 2022 season, his tenure in Denver could be nearing its end, especially as Sean Payton continues to make his roster in Denver his own.