3 Broncos who have emerged as core pieces going forward
By Jack Ramsey
2) Lloyd Cushenberry, center
The former LSU product has very quietly been one of the best centers in football this year and is setting himself up for a healthy payday this spring. Cushenberry is in his fourth year as the starting center for the Broncos and is having his best campaign. Since week six, Cushenberry has not allowed a sack, or even pressure, while starting under center.
At the same time, he has been involved in 92 pass-blocking snaps. After three years of up-and-down play and injuries, Cuhsneberry is becoming one of the better centers in the game, and the Broncos are reaping the benefits from it. Denver has also had one of the stronger offensive interiors in football, and Cushenberry is the focus of that feat so far this year.
However, Cushenberry is in the final year of his rookie contract, does not have an option for a fifth year, and is currently unsigned for 2024. Since Cushenberry came into the league, the Broncos have turned over almost all of their offensive line aside from Garrett Bolles on the outside. Cushenberry fits easily into the scheme the Broncos are running and is playing the best football of his career.
However, the 4th year center will be one of the more coveted free agents this spring. Cushenberry turns 26 on November 22nd and likely has the best football of his career to come. Any time with struggles up the middle will be calling for the former national champion at LSU.