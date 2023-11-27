3 Broncos who deserve more snaps after huge win vs. Browns
Which Denver Broncos players need to play more going forward?
2. Samaje Perine, Running Back
What an outstanding couple of games it has been for the Denver Broncos' most underrated free agent signing of 2023. Samaje Perine has been an absolute beast, and he's getting it done in a variety of ways.
Against the Minnesota Vikings, Perine was the hero late in the game as a receiver out of the backfield. Against the Cleveland Browns, he was out there smashing facemasks as a pass protector while also having one of his best games as a Bronco running the football.
Perine racked up 55 yards rushing on just seven carries against the Browns, including a big 24-yard run to set the Broncos up in great position inside the red zone. He also caught his lone pass target of the game for 11 yards, but that was on a 3rd-and-impossible, so that was more stat padding than anything.
But the point is, the productivity per touch continues in a big way for Samaje Perine, and it's been a lot of fun to watch him. The Broncos had a ton of success getting Perine the ball up the middle against Cleveland, and it looked like Russell Wilson had identified something pre-snap that the Broncos had planned for on a number of occasions.
You love to see the effectiveness per touch from a guy like Perine, who is going to be a crucial piece for the Broncos as they pursue a playoff spot.