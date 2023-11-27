3 Broncos who deserve more snaps after huge win vs. Browns
Which Denver Broncos players need to play more going forward?
The Denver Broncos have won their 5th-straight game of the 2023 season after starting the year a dismal 1-5, a record that included a 70-20 loss in Miami. It was a devastating start for new head coach Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos, but this team has turned things around in borderline miraculous fashion.
The Broncos have won five straight games, are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, and are going to be playing games of consequence in December. It's been a long time, but Broncos Country is definitely back in a big way.
After Sunday's game against the Browns, which Broncos players need to be playing more?
3 Denver Broncos players who need to play more after Browns win
1. Drew Sanders, LB
Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Drew Sanders got a decent amount of playing time against the Cleveland Browns, and he needs more of it going forward. In the pre-game warmups, folks in attendance noticed that Sanders was warming up with the EDGE player group, and we ended up seeing him get some run as a pass rusher throughout the course of this game.
And the results were impressive.
Sanders wasn't credited with a sack on the play, but it looked to me during the live action like he had a strip-sack on Browns backup QB PJ Walker. Even if Sanders wasn't the one to be credited with the sack, he had an outstanding rep working the Browns' left tackle upfield, countering with an inside move, and getting a hand on the quarterback. I think while Sanders waits his turn at off-ball linebacker, getting him snaps off the edge