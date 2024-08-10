3 Broncos trade packages for CeeDee Lamb that Cowboys could not refuse
Something containing more draft picks, the Cowboys get an impact player for the present in Courtland Sutton, but also get two draft picks in 2025 and 2026 to build the team for the long-term. They get Denver's first-round pick in 2025, and also get their second-round pick in 2026.
I don't think Broncos fans would have an issue with Courtland Sutton leaving in any of these trade packages given the return of Lamb, but the draft picks would be tough to give up. Denver did just have to part with a ton of draft picks over the last few years in the failed trade for Russell Wilson and the trade to land Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints.
Ideally, Denver does not have to give up two very high draft picks like this, but CeeDee Lamb is simply sensational, and does have comparable statistics to Justin Jefferson, who many say is the best WR in the NFL. Could this package get the job done for the Denver Broncos in a quest to land the Lamb?
The final package is a bit different than the second one, as the difference here is that the Broncos send their rookie WR, Troy Franklin over, and also give up their first and second-round picks in 2025. This is a good example of Denver kind-of ripping the Band-Aid off here. We all know that any sort of trade offer for CeeDee Lamb is going to be huge, so this one gets it over with.
As by 2026, the Broncos have CeeDee Lamb under contract and their first and second-round picks to work with again. If Denver is good enough in 2024, they could try and make up for their lost draft picks in 2025 by being more active in free agency if they wanted.
Now yes, I am not even certain if the elite Lamb would even want to come to Denver, but the Broncos could potentially give him a very efficient QB in 2024, and would pay him a ton of money. This could be a huge turning point for the Broncos if any of these trade packages came true, as it would indicate to us, the fans, and the rest of the NFL that this team is truly believing in what they have built over the last two offseasons.
Would you like to see the team trade for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb?