3 Broncos to target and 2 to avoid in Fantasy Football drafts
Which Denver Broncos players should you target in fantasy football? Who should you avoid?
By Kyle Collis
Denver Broncos Players to Avoid in Fantasy Football
Javonte Williams, RB
One player that many fans might be excited about is Javonte Williams. When he's on the field, it’s hard not to love him and get excited about the possible goal-line touches he could get or big run plays where he is dragging one or two defenders. Unfortunately, fantasy-wise, this might be a player to steer away from.
Coming off an ACL tear is difficult, and the Broncos organization is aware of that too. During the offseason, they went out and signed one of the better backup running backs in the league, Samaje Perine. This is an indicator that Williams won’t be a workhorse and isn’t guaranteed all the goal-line touches. In the four games that Williams played last year, the Broncos utilized him in the passing game, as he had 22 targets in those four games. This is an overlapping ability that Williams shares with Perine.
Perine played in 16 games last season and tallied his fair share of targets at 51. Either one of these running backs could have a great game on any given day, and the upside tells you it should be Javonte more often than not, but it can sometimes be too hard to tell. Drafting running backs who share the backfield can always be risky.
Russell Wilson, QB
While a comeback season could be in the cards for his second season with the Broncos, Russell Wilson may not be the best option to draft in fantasy. Nothing against Wilson or his ability, as I truly believe this year he will be much better. However, the Broncos seem to be moving toward a more run-focused offense. They really bolstered the offensive line in the offseason with players like Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey.
Both of these players will be valuable in both the run and pass game, but they have a track record of being more successful in the run game. Another year into Wilson’s career also means he is going to be less likely to use his legs, which can be a valuable asset you like to have in your fantasy quarterback.