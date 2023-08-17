3 Broncos to target and 2 to avoid in Fantasy Football drafts
Which Denver Broncos players should you target in fantasy football? Who should you avoid?
By Kyle Collis
Cortland Sutton, WR
For many of the same reasons as Jeudy, Courtland Sutton is a player you shouldn’t be shy about drafting. Reports coming out of camp are raving about how Sutton has looked as good as he did in 2019. If that’s true and Sutton reaches that level again, this is another player that most non-Bronco fans won’t be going hard after. In 2019, Sutton had 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.
Keep in mind that he was playing with a mix of different quarterbacks that year. He had Joe Flacco for eight games, Drew Lock for five, and Brandon Allen for three. That certainly was playing against the then second-year receiver, who was also being coached by a defensive-minded head coach, Vic Fangio. Sutton had to overcome a lot of adversity to put up those numbers. With more stability at the quarterback position and around the organization, Sutton could be a top-tier fantasy receiver.
Greg Dulcich
The past few years of fantasy football have taught us that if you are not drafting Travis Kelce at tight end, then you’re scrambling and hoping someone can produce half of what he does. Well, how about second-year tight end Greg Dulcich? He played in 10 games last year and showed flashes of being a good receiving option for Russell Wilson and the Broncos. This could be a high-risk, high-reward situation, but if it pays off, you could find yourself in an advantageous position in comparison to everyone else in your league. Dulcich can easily turn into someone you are comfortable playing in any given matchup.