3 Broncos starters in 2023 the team needs to replace in 2024
The Denver Broncos are currently riding a five-game win streak. However, there are a few positions that need to be improved upon next year
Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich might not be locks to start in 2024
Adam Trautman had a very nice touchdown catch in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns. Greg Dulcich has been on IR for weeks and has been dealing with the same hamstring injury for multiple seasons now. Dulcich has a ton of upside but simply cannot consistently stay on the field, and Trautman is a free agent at the end of the year.
He's also just an average tight end with decent blocking and low-end receiving ability. I guess Trautman as a TE2 or TE3 makes sense, but I don't think he's good enough to start. Dulcich is plenty good enough to start, but again, he can't stay on the field. Someone I have my eyes on if he'd hit the market in 2024 is Houston Texans' TE Dalton Schultz, who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Texans in 2023.
He's a great receiving threat and can block reasonably well. He's a top-10 receiving TE and has 22 touchdown catches since the beginning of the 2020 NFL Season. He's also added 2,455 yards during that stretch. The Broncos could again also look to the 2024 NFL Draft to find a new TE1 or look to a different player on the free agent market.
Chris Manhertz is here as a blocking TE and is under contract next year, so there's not much more to talk about with him, but improving from Trautman and Dulcich is a huge priority for the Broncos next year.