3 Broncos players who will play more after cutting Randy Gregory
3. Ronnie Perkins
I don't know how quickly we're going to see Ronnie Perkins break into the rotation, but it will be awesome to see him out on the field at some point. The Broncos plucked Perkins off of the New England Patriots' practice squad, and that move certainly raised some eyebrows because we haven't seen George Paton typically do this as the GM of the team, but also, Perkins is a relatively high draft pick for the Pats.
He was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 96th overall, and had a lot of fans in that pre-draft process.
Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about him in his evaluation:
"Productive but undersized defensive end who might need to prove he can play standing for a 3-4 scheme. Perkins is tight-hipped and a very average athlete with production coming thanks to his hard-charging motor as well as Oklahoma's slant-heavy defensive front. He's tough but the lack of bend has a distinct impact on his anchor and contact balance at the point of attack. Despite some physical deficiencies, he plays with forward focus and the attitude to go find the football. There are differences of opinion in the NFL scouting community regarding his NFL potential, but the lack of traits and functional quickness are challenges that could limit him."- Lance Zierlein
It's possible we've seen those challenges limiting Perkins thus far. That, and a true lack of playing time. He has yet to appear in a regular season game. But being reunited in Denver with one of his former college position coaches (pass rush specialist Jamar Cain) as well as his old teammate Nik Bonitto could do wonders for the former top-100 draft pick.
Perkins is yet another intriguing option for the Denver Broncos off the edge. Of course, we could potentially see him as the odd-man off the roster whenever the team officially activates Baron Browning, but I quite like the idea of him finding his footing with the Broncos if given the chance to play.