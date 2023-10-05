3 Broncos players who will play more after cutting Randy Gregory
Which Denver Broncos players will get more action after Randy Gregory was cut?
2. Baron Browning
One of the most highly anticipated players for the Denver Broncos in 2023, just in general, is linebacker Baron Browning. Browning has exceptional athleticism and speed coming off the edge, and he reminded many Broncos fans last year of Von Miller when he was coming off the edge.
Browning has that type of explosiveness to win with speed, as well as converting speed to power. Unfortunately, due to a knee injury, we haven't seen Browning all season. He's been out since OTAs but the Denver Broncos recently opened up his 21-day window to return from the PUP list.
The Broncos are going to be smart with Baron Browning and getting him back on the field at the right pace, but don't be surprised if they're trying to be coy about his return, either. Sean Payton likes to keep injury updates as close to the vest or vague as possible, and Browning's status has always seemingly been that he could return quickly after his practice window opens.
Browning had 12 QB hits, 8.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks last season for the Broncos in his first year coming off the edge instead of playing off-ball linebacker. You saw him do a little of both when he was still at Ohio State, but there's really no doubt that his talents are best served coming off the edge.
And that kind of explosiveness will give the Denver Broncos a much-needed boost whenever he returns, even if his snap count is limited upon coming back.