3 Broncos players who robbed the team blind in 2023
2. Mike McGlinchey, RT
Another obvious player who is robbing the team blind is Mike McGlinchey, who was supposed to bring stability to the team's right tackle spot, which has been a turnstile for years. McGlinchey is a very good run blocker and a total liability in pass protection. And for much of this year, he's been a liability in just about every way.
For those who care for PFF grades, McGlinchey's is 67.5, which is 40/84 graded tackles. PFF credits him for six sacks allowed and nine penalties committed. He hasn't been great this year. He's been serviceable at best. According to Over The Cap, his valuation this year is just $8.18 million. OTC assigns these valuations based on player performance.
So basically, McGlinchey is playing at about half his value, not the $17.5 million per year he makes on his contract. If the Broncos were able to sign McGlinchey, for, let's say, $10 million per year over four years, this wouldn't be the case, but he's one of the richest tackles in the NFL and is not living up to his contract.
And if we're being blunt, if the Broncos are prepared to absorb the massive dead cap hit from cutting Russell Wilson, they should just add McGlinchey's to the mix.