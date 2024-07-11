3 Broncos players who could sign contract extensions during the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos have a good bit of players who are deserving of contract extensions. Let's dive into three who could sign them during the 2024 season. The Broncos should not stop tweaking the roster until it's the best in the NFL.
Denver's roster has gotten a bit better this offseason, though, and it's great to see the team embracing a clear vision. Sean Payton and George Paton have put a lot of faith into Bo Nix, and it should be only a matter of time before he's named the starter.
Beyond Bo Nix, the team also has a few players that could be due for contract extensions. Could they get them during the 2024 NFL Season? Let's cover three players who could see this happen to them.
CB Patrick Surtain II
The most obvious of obvious contract extensions has to be Patrick Surtain II getting locked up for the long-term in Denver. Some of us did advocate for trading Surtain, but the best time for that has gone by, so the next best thing is to extend him. My best guess is that Surtain is going to sign a five year deal worth $125 million, which would make him the highest paid defensive back in the NFL by far.
He's now in his fourth season, and it'll be his age-24 campaign in the NFL. Surtain is the best CB in the NFL and effectively wipes out one half of the field. Without Surtain, the Denver Broncos secondary would be quite poor, and his skill elevates the rest of the players on the backend.
I would assume that it's only a matter of time before the Denver Broncos and Patrick Surtain can agree to a deal. It's nice that the team finally has some young talent worth keeping around for the long-term. Hats off to George Paton for this selection.