3 Broncos players who could have their contracts restructured this offseason
The Denver Broncos could restructure a few contracts to help create some much-needed cap space.
3. Ben Powers, LG
You'll notice that the three contracts I am listing that the Broncos can restructure this offseason are three players who all signed with the team last offseason. Another player Sean Payton signed to shore up the offensive line was Ben Powers. Powers originally began his career with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2019.
Powers was solid in his first year with the Broncos. He signed a four-year, $52,000,000 deal with the Denver Broncos in 2023 with $27,000,000 guaranteed. Powers is under contract through the 2026 NFL Season if the Broncos don't cut or extend him before that. If the team were to restructure his pact with the team, they'd save $7,250,000 on their 2024 cap number.
The Broncos starting offensive line of Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Lloyd Cushenberry / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey was among the better units in the NFL this year, and the starting unit was remarkably healthy in 2023.
I think ideally, the Broncos bring back all five players, but the statuses of Bolles and Cushenberry are up in the air for 2024 and beyond. I don't think it's out of the question that the team ends up losing both Bolles and Cushenberry this offseason. Bolles is a very logical trade candidate for the Broncos and Cushenberry is a free agent.
Anyway, the Broncos could save over $7 million by restructuring Ben Powers' contract, so their cap space after making these three moves would be $2,959,093. This isn't much cap space at all, but the Broncos could still create a bunch more with releases, trades, and extensions.