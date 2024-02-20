3 Broncos players who could have their contracts restructured this offseason
The Denver Broncos could restructure a few contracts to help create some much-needed cap space.
2. Zach Allen, DE
I truly think the only player along the defensive front (not including inside linebackers) who is safely a starter in 2024 is Zach Allen. The Broncos' outside pass rushers and the other two defensive line positions are up in the air, in my opinion. Zach Allen continued his solid career in 2023, racking up five sacks, 60 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits.
Allen has statistically improved each year of his career, and he's spent each year playing in Vance Joseph's defense. I think if the Denver Broncos can shore up their defensive front in 2024, Zach Allen can be a 10+ sack, 30 QB hit player, which would be production on par with the elite defensive players in the NFL.
He's also set to be just 27 years old when the 2024 NFL Season kicks off. Contractually, Zach Allen initially signed a three-year, $45,750,000 million deal with $32,500,000 fully guaranteed. It's a big contract for a very good young player. If the Denver Broncos decide they want to restructure Allen's deal, it could save them $9,416,667 on their 2024 cap, which is significant savings.
Combining the cap savings from restructuring McGlinchey and Allen's deal, the Denver Broncos could save $19,822,917 on their 2024 cap. Their cap overage according to Over The Cap at this moment is ($24,113,824). So the Broncos would be just ($4,290,907) over the cap, which would be very easy to erase.