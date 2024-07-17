3 Broncos players who could get contract extensions after Quinn Meinerz
LT Garett Bolles
Garett Bolles is already 32 years old, but he showed absolutely no signs of slowing down in the 2023 NFL Season, playing and starting in all 17 games, and having one of the better years of his up and down NFL career. Bolles was a flat-out liability during the first 2.5 years of his NFL career, but something definitely began to click toward the end of the 2019 NFL Season.
He then had an All-Pro season in 2020, and earned a nice contract extension. However, that extnsion is set to expire at the end of the 2023 NFL Season, but the Broncos need to do the right thing and lock Bolles in for a couple more seasons.
Getting him under contract through the 2025 NFL Season, which would be another three seasons, would be a wise move. That would take him through his age-34 season, and at that point, there may be physical signs of Garett Bolles slowing down in the NFL.
He is one of the most athletic tackles in the NFL, and easily top-15 at his position. With how much Sean Payton has prioritized the offensive line across his NFL coaching career, and with the team making a move along the unit in extending Meinerz, Bolles should be next, frankly.
The last time the Denver Broncos actually drafted a tackle was Bolles himself back in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and that is when the New Orleans Saints also took stud tackle Ryan Ramcyzk, who Payton helped draft and pay big-time a few years ago.
I could see a short-term contract extension for Garett Bolles worth around $20 million per season. But the Denver Broncos stuck with Bolles during his tough stretches, and he turned out to be just fine for the team.
I would also guess that Bolles has a desire to see the course of this franchise turnaround for the better, and I can imagine he'd love to be a huge part of that