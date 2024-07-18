3 Broncos players who could become household names after the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos do have numerous players that could put themselves on the map in 2024. Let's go over three who could become household names. The Broncos roster is better than you think, as the team has a good bit of young players with untapped potential. In fact, I am willing to bet that the Broncos are going to be the NFL's breakout team in 2024, and this will be largely due to their young players.
Among all of the young talent they have, there are a small handful who could become household names after the 2024 NFL Season. Let's dive into those three players and talk about why they can put themselves on the NFL map.
Zach Allen, DE
On arguably the worst defensive line in football in 2023, Denver Broncos DE Zach Allen was still able to notch five sacks, 60 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. That is legitimate production from the defensive line, and it become obvious very quickly that Denver made the right choice in signing Allen over Dre'Mont Jones, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
I can only imagine just how much better Allen can play if the reinforcements added to Denver's defensive front end up being legitimate adds. John Franklin-Myers is a plus defender along the DL, and that could also help the young EDGE rusher trio of Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Baron Browning take a huge step forward.
Zach Allen, to me, can flirt with 10 sacks and 30 QB hits in 2024 if all goes well, and if he was able to put up that kind of production, he'd easily make the Pro Bowl and become a household name for the Denver Broncos. Allen has spent every year of his NFL career playing in Vance Joseph's defenses.