3 Broncos players who could be replaced during the 2024 NFL Draft
How many projected Broncos starters could be replaced during the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Riley Moss/Damarri Mathis, CB
Losing Ronald Darby was a much bigger impact than the Denver Broncos thought. Damarri Mathis played pretty well as a rookie in 2022 when Darby when down with a torn ACL in Week 5. Mathis was able to stay in the CB2 spot and got burnt more times than I can count in 2023. He was simply not good enough and was targeted often, as Patrick Surtain II can effectively shut down his entire half of the field.
Well, Riley Moss was a third-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2023, and Moss might now be in line for the CB2 duties. Ja'Quan McMillian is the team's slot CB and easily the second-best CB on the roster, but he's not a starting outside CB, so he doesn't count for purposes of this position.
And with the amount of mock drafts that have the Denver Broncos selecting a cornerback in the first round, I can't help but wonder if that's a position that Denver is truly considering. Sean Payton used a first-round pick on CB Marshon Lattimore back in 2017, and that was after he was leap-frogged by the Kansas City Chiefs when they took Patrick Mahomes.
But if not in the first round, the Broncos could simply address CB later on, and you never know, perhaps a rookie CB in the middle rounds could end up earning the CB2 duties. Right now though, that position is shaky at best.