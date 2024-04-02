3 Broncos players who could be nice surprises in 2024
Which Broncos players are being overlooked?
3. Brandon Johnson, wide receiver
Very quietly, Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson had four touchdown grabs last season. He's got 25 total receptions over his first two NFL seasons with an average of 13.0 yards per catch. He's got five total touchdowns among those 25 receptions and averaged a very impressive 14.9 yards per reception last season.
Johnson is a highly intriguing player who might only be the 4th or 5th player on the depth chart at the receiver position, but he's got big play ability, strong hands, and he's been able to cash in when the ball is thrown his direction.
The issue through two NFL seasons for Johnson has been staying on the field consistently. If he had been consistently available from the outset of his rookie year in 2022, it's possible that he could have entrenched himself as a top three receiver on the team by now.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case. All we have right now is a sample of Johnson doing well in limited doses, and they are all spread out. Over the final three games last year, the Broncos got a good look at Johnson and he caught 11 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a two-point conversion against New England.
He could be a surprise contributor to the offense yet again in 2024.