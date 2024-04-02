3 Broncos players who could be nice surprises in 2024
Which Broncos players are being overlooked?
2. Riley Moss, cornerback
Because of the fact that he basically only played special teams as a rookie, I don't think anyone in Broncos Country expects all that much out of Riley Moss this coming season. But there's reason to believe that the Broncos have been planning on a big role in 2024 for Moss from the moment the trigger was pulled on him being drafted in 2023.
The Broncos traded multiple picks to move up and get Moss in last year's draft, including a 3rd-round pick in the 2024 Draft. The team used a 3rd rounder to draft Moss, and they traded 3rd and 4th-round picks on top of that to get him. They are clearly banking on him playing a bigger role than just on special teams.
Moss was an outstanding corner at Iowa, and the hallmark of his game was taking the ball away. For much of his career with the Hawkeyes, it was Moss and the defense who provided the best "offense" for Iowa. He finished his collegiate career with 11 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 26 passes defensed. He had three total defensive touchdowns.
The Broncos traded up to the 83rd overall pick to get Moss last year. The fact that people in Broncos Country and around the league have been clamoring for someone to be signed or drafted to start at the outside cornerback position is very odd, considering it would be an admission of failure on Moss before he's even had a chance to go out there and play.
Moss is in line to win the starting cornerback position opposite Pat Surtain, and he could be one of the team's "nicest" surprises.