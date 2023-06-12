3 Broncos players who have stood out, 2 who have stumbled at OTAs
Denver Broncos OTA standout no. 2: Jonathon Cooper, EDGE
Former seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper has got himself a new number (switching from no. 53 to 0) and potentially a vastly expanded role in the Denver Broncos defense. With the arrival of Frank Clark in free agency, Jonathon Cooper's overall role might be impacted, but don't be surprised if he's the top reserve EDGE for this Denver Broncos team in 2023.
Cooper, by many accounts, has had a strong OTAs for the Denver Broncos. The players are not wearing pads, but Cooper has flashed a ton of potential in his first two years with the team, including a massive game in his rookie year against the Dallas Cowboys.
The physical gifts have always been there for Cooper. He's strong to set the edge. The question has been whether or not he could play at a high level consistently. Randy Gregory and Frank Clark should be expected to be the team's top two pass rushers going into the season, but don't be shocked to see a lot of Cooper and don't be shocked if the Broncos work both he and Frank Clark onto the field at the same time.
Player stumbling at Broncos OTAs no. 1: Nik Bonitto, EDGE
Unfortunately as of right now, it doesn't feel like things are going so great for Nik Bonitto despite the Broncos adding his college position coach Jamar Cain to the coaching staff. The team lost Baron Browning to injury, and while it sounds like Jonathon Cooper's role might be expanding, Bonitto might still be a work in progress.
The former second-round pick out of Oklahoma came into the NFL with some question marks about his ability to hold up as a full-time EDGE, so a developmental curve was expected. But the highs from Bonitto are worth the team getting excited about...
Hopefully, Bonitto is able to have a good finish to the offseason program at mandatory minicamp and reclaim some momentum for his chances of contributing heavily this season. The reporting restrictions are strict so there's not much the media can say, but you haven't been hearing much about Bonitto having standout practices just yet, and the Broncos signing Frank Clark also doesn't bode overly well for the optics of his second NFL offseason.