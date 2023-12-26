3 Broncos players on their way to being cut in 2024
2. Tim Patrick, WR
Tim Patrick is going to be cut in 2024. He has missed two-straight seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries, and his cap number in 2024 is $16 million. Yeah, that isn't flying. Cutting Tim Patrick would also save the Denver Broncos $10 million in 2024, and being that he'd likely not get more money from another team, I think Patrick could actually return to the Broncos on a much cheaper prove-it deal.
Patrick enjoyed two very strong seasons in 2020 and 2021, and he's not yet caught a pass in a game from Russell Wilson. Frankly, Patrick is the type of third-down wide receiver that the Denver Broncos' offense has lacked, so it's frustrating that he hasn't been out there. The best ability in the NFL is availability, and Patrick has not been available for Denver.
The Broncos should consider cutting him and bringing him back, but they should not bank on him in 2024. They should view anything they get from him as bonus. Fortunately, there does appear to be some pending wide receiver free agents the Broncos could bring in to play the role of Tim Patrick if the Broncos were to cut him and not bring him back.
Someone like Tyler Boyd would be a perfect fit for this offense. Kendrick Bourne is also a free agent in 2024. Heck, even Odell Beckham Jr makes sense to an extent. On a side note, I also think the team moves on from Jerry Jeudy as well, and we'll see Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims as the top two wide receivers in this room for 2024.