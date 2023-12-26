3 Broncos players on their way to being cut in 2024
A few Broncos players are on their way out the door in 2024...
The Denver Broncos are going to have to make some moves to get under the cap number in 2024 and to give themselves money to spend in free agency. These three players are surely on their way to being cut. The Broncos have a bit of lifting to do with their cap space in 2024. However, they do have several avenues to create a mountain of cap space, as I detailed here.
Don't let people tell you that the Broncos do not have cap space. That simply isn't true, and we've seen teams get very creative in finding ways to create cap space to sign players. The Broncos have a few players that are surely on their way to being cut in 2024. Let's look at them.
3 Broncos players on their way to being cut in 2024
1. DJ Jones, DT
I'm sorry, but what exactly is DJ Jones doing to benefit the Broncos at this point? He was signed last year to a three-year deal and will be entering the final year of his contract in 2024. Jones is a run stuffer with minimal pass rush ability, and the Broncos are the worst rush defense in the NFL. I get that the issue is deeper than DJ Jones, as he is a decent player, but I don't think he has a future with this team.
The Broncos, overall, don't get enough push along the defensive interior, and the team needs to re-work this unit with Zach Allen already in the mix. Allen has had a fantastic year and has gotten better each year of his career. If the Broncos were to cut DJ Jones, they could save $10 million on their 2024 cap number. This is a no-brainer to me.