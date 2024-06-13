3 Broncos players on the chopping block after mandatory minicamp in 2024
2. Javonte Williams, running back
Word out of the final day of Denver Broncos OTAs is that Jaleel McLaughlin has looked like the best running back on the team in the offseason program.
There were even some media members as soon as OTAs concluded who were talking about whether or not Javonte Williams could be cut...It would be rather shocking to see Williams actually get cut, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.
And out of everyone on this list, the fact that the players have not yet been in pads matters the most for Javonte Williams. Williams' entire game is built off of yardage after contact, and when the pads aren't on, of course the much faster McLaughlin is going to stand out. His explosiveness is just different than what Williams brings to the table.
But even with that in mind, you can't help but feel like Williams has lost a little wind in the sails lately. He's going to be motivated to have a much better year in 2024 than he did in 2023, and even Sean Payton has noted that guys coming off of injuries like this tend to bounce back in the second year post-injury. But we're all going to have to see it from Javonte to buy into it.
The Broncos apparently had a third-round grade on fifth-round pick Audric Estimé. They have Samaje Perine. Jaleel McLaughlin had a good camp. Blake Watson is one of the most coveted undrafted players in franchise history (financially speaking). If the Broncos wanted to move on from Williams, they pretty easily could. He needs to have a big training camp.