3 Broncos players who could be traded if 2023 season goes south
Three players who could be traded if 2023 season goes south
3. Josey Jewell, ILB
I think there is an outside chance that Josey Jewell doesn't make the roster given the addition of Drew Sanders in the 2023 NFL draft. Jewell is a free agent at the end of the 2023 season after signing a two-year contract extension last year.
Jewell and recently extended ILB running mate Alex Singleton made a lethal duo last year. They were both excellent, but Jewell is slowly getting up there in age and has been injured a bit. Given that I don't think Denver plans on bringing him back, it might make sense to see if there'd be a taker for him in 2023 if the Broncos' season is lost.
This would then give more opportunity for younger players like Drew Sanders and Jonas Griffith to get more playing time. Singleton's extension is going to keep him in Denver for 2023 and 2024, at least, so if there is an odd man out, it'd be The Outlaw.